Jordan Henderson Reportedly Agrees Personal Terms with Al-Ettifaq

If you’d told fans even a month ago that Jordan Henderson would depart Liverpool after 13 years without the chance at an Anfield send-off, one of the game’s most vocal supporters of minority rights chasing the cash to Saudi Arabia, few would have believed you.

That’s where we find ourselves today, though, where after a mad flurry of reports over the past 24 hours we appear to have confirmation the for the time being current Liverpool captain has agreed personal terms with Al-Ettifaq, where he will join up with former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard.

According to Fabrizio Romano, at least—and everyone’s favourite transfer chancer, perhaps unsurprisingly, does appear to have strong connections on the Saudi end when it comes to deals like these—saying that the player is now fully on board with the move.

A fee will need to be negotiated, and while it was been suggested that Al-Ettifaq would try to get a deal done for £10M were Henderson willing, reports from journalists with ties at the Liverpool end suggest a fee above £20M would be seen as the absolute minimum acceptable fee.

Meanwhile, Al-Ittihad are rumoured to be preparing a £40M bid for Fabinho, which could leave Liverpool with just one midfielder over the age of 24 on the books and a need to scramble for replacements with pre-season already having begun.