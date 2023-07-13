 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rumour Mongering: Al-Ittihad to Bid for Fabinho

Is this real life? Or is this fantasy?

By dxtehsecks
Liverpool Pre-Season Training Session Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

It’s been a crazy 24 hours. And it’s about to get even wilder. Strap yourself in. Per David Ornstein of The Athletic, Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad is about launch a £40 million bid for Liverpool FC’s 29-year-old defensive midfielder Fabinho.

Uh... okay? Unlike the Jordan Henderson deal, where the latest news is that Al-Ettifaq are trying to pay no fee and Liverpool have demanded £10 million, this is a genuinely tempting offer.

Of course, if Liverpool think Fabinho has lost a step or two, that fee is a no-brainer for them. But if you’re losing him, one would expect the replacement to be a lot more experienced or accomplished than Romeo Lavia.

If Liverpool really do lose the already departed James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, AND Jordan Henderson plus Fabinho... that’s a worrying amount of turnover in one summer. (Sorry Arthur.) It could also mean that we see just about everyone we were linked with coming to Liverpool, which is also a very hilarious thing to imagine. Welcome to Liverpool... Thuram, Koné, Lavia, Colwill?

