Rumour Mongering: Liverpool and Lavia Agree Personal Terms

While Liverpool FC waits for their captain's word on whether he wants to move to Saudi Arabia, they have reportedly agreed on personal terms with rumoured target Romeo Lavia of Southampton.

There had been conflicting reports on whether Liverpool would need to move a midfield player like Thiago to open room for Lavia. Still, it seems Henderson’s possible departure will do it.

Been told #LiverpoolFC waiting for Jordan Henderson final word about #AlEttifaqFC before sending first bid for Romeo #Lavia. Belgian player talked to Jürgen Klopp and wants to play for the Reds. Reds truly believe he is definitely a big prospect for the future and was… pic.twitter.com/4Yxx9CcMB9 — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) July 12, 2023

Hopefully, with the player committed to the Reds, the club can now begin the process of ̶l̶o̶w̶b̶a̶l̶l̶i̶n̶g̶ negotiating a fee with Southampton. I’d certainly expect Liverpool to move the price down from the £50 million fee that’s been bandied about over the past week, but logic dictates that it’d be slightly more than the £40 million. That’s due to the buy-back clause effective at the same price next year. City will also be due a cut of the transfer fee if Soton decides to sanction a transfer for the player this window. It’s still a pricy sum for a player with only one season of top-flight experience, but the talent is undeniably there. We’ll see if Jörg Schmadtke and company can get the job done.