Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Linked with Luiz Henrique and Malcolm

As rumours of a Liverpool FC bid for Southampton’s Romeo Lavia continue to bubble away, the club continues to be linked with other players on the market. Here’s a couple of pretty random rumours linking us with right-wingers.

First off, Fichajes reports that Liverpool are interested in Real Betis’ 22-year-old Brazilian right-winger Luiz Henrique. The player scored 3 and assisted 7 in all competitions last year.

Meanwhile, Foot Mercato is reporting of Liverpool and Saudi clubs’ interest in FC Zenit’s 26-year-old Brazilian Malcolm. The ex-Barcelona player bagged 26 goals and nine assists last season.

In my opinion, both moves are pretty unlikely despite us not really having a proper backup option behind Mohamed Salah since Xherdan Shaqiri’s departure. Salah rarely misses games for non-AFCON reasons. You can see why the club wouldn’t prioritise a backup in that position and just go with Szoboszlai, Elliott, Jota or Diaz when Mo isn’t starting. Even so, Henrique’s production seems a little too low for what Liverpool usually look for, and Malcolm just doesn’t seem like he’s at the stage of his career where he’d be happy sitting on the bench most of the time.

And... that’s it! Back to pressing F5 as we await updates on Lavia and Colwill rumours.