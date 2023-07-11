Liverpool Target Refuses to Rule out Reds Move

With two midfielders added to the ranks, odds are — unless Southampton get realistic about the market value of Romeo Lavia — Liverpool won’t be making more additions to their midfield options this summer. A defensive option wouldn’t be a bad idea, but with Jordan Henderson likely to be seeing more time deeper on the pitch, Fabinho hopefully getting his legs back, and Stefan Bajcetic continuing to look for developmental minutes in the six, one can also understand why only a particularly good deal would force the Reds back in the midfield market.

Which brings us to the defensive line, second on the list of priorities when the summer began, and likely top of it now. Virgil van Dijk is still great at 32, although not quite the player he was before his knee injury, 32-year old Joël Matip finished the season on a shocking run of form, Ibrahima Konaté is amazing but also utterly incapable of staying healthy, and Joe Gomez has, unfortunately, stagnated in his development over the past few years.

As such, a long-term solution to the left-sided centre-back spot who can also step in and play this season would be ideal, and while Joško Gvardiol, the prime example of such a player, looks set to join Manchester City this summer — and would likely be out of the Reds’ price range anyhow — Chelsea starlet and recent U21 world champion Levi Colwill might be more attainable.

Subject of copious speculation, Colwill was pushed by a friend on a recent Instagram Live event regarding a Liverpool move and refused to acknowledge any football talk. Combined with recent comments about how he needs to sit down with his club and management to figure out his future, it seems clear that the 21-year old is certainly weighing his options.

Whether Chelsea, having spent just north of €700m on transfers in the past 12 months, are willing to deal with a rival — they have sold players to Arsenal, Manchester United and Manchester City already this summer — or if Colwill to Liverpool would be a bridge too far is unclear, but it is difficult to argue out of hand that it’s impossible.