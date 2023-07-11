Rumour Mongering: Everybody (Including Liverpool) Wants Roméo Lavia

Liverpool likely made their biggest splash of the summer transfer window when they followed up the £35M steal of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton by triggering the £60M release clause of RB Leipzig’s Dominik Soboszlai.

At least one significant defensive signing is still expected, though—and another midfielder could yet arrive if the opportunity arises. If one does, it’s most likely to be Southampton’s Roméo Lavia, the 19-year-old rising star Belgian holding player.

The price will need to be right, though, and given the number of top sides eyeing him up that could be difficult. In addition to Arsenal and Chelsea considering Lavia, this week the rumour mongers have added Manchester United to the mix.

Liverpool’s best hope for getting a deal done appears to be that interest in Lavia may not translate to anything more significant—Arsenal would need to move Thomas Partey first, and Chelsea’s top target is Moisés Caicedo.

As for United, it’s even less clear where Lavia stands, just that he isn’t the priority target. Relegated Southampton, meanwhile, may need money now despite a £40M Man City buyback on Lavia next season appearing to set a floor for any deal.

Liverpool, then, may have to do something many fans won’t enjoy—they may have to be a little bit patient. If the window nears its end with no other club solidifying their interest, the opportunity for a deal that matches their valuation could arise.

It’s also entirely possible all the talk of interest in Lavia reflects Southampton’s desire to use the press to induce a bidding war—or force Liverpool’s hand—and that other clubs’ interest in the player may not be nearly as serious as theirs.