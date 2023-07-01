Rumour Mongering: Napoli Chase Liverpool Defender

As Jürgen Klopp works to solidify his defense for the upcoming season, there are rumours around just how much of a shake-up could be in store for the back line.

Italian media sources have identified Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konaté as a player of interest. Kim Min-jae is nearly off to Bayern Munich, and Napoli will need a replacement center-back.

Konaté is just one of several back up plans, if their desired target is Real Sociedad player Robin Le Normand, but if the price is too high, then Konaté would be the next option.

The Guinean player joined Liverpool from RB Leipzig back in the summer of 2021, and while injuries and some inconsistencies has limited his time on the pitch, he has also shown his quality on more than one occasion. If any defenders are leaving this summer, it looks more likely to be Joël Matip.

Matip was a genius free transfer acquired from Schalke in 2016, and rumours of his imminent departure abound. Given he is 31-years-old while Konaté is only 24-years-old and ahead of him on the team sheet to pair with Virgil van Dijk, that seems to be the more likely scenario.

While one of the two could very well leave in this window, we still don’t know who will be brought in as a replacement, or what Klopp’s overall plan is to revamp his labouring back line.