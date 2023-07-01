Dominik Szoboszlai Travels to Liverpool for Medical Ahead of £60M Move

Liverpool’s second signing of the summer, 22-year-old Hungarian international Dominik Szoboszlai, is on his way to Merseyside to undergo a medical and complete his £60M move from RB Leipzig to the Premier League after the Reds triggered his release clause.

The £60M (€70M) clause was set to expire at the end of June, and with Leipzig resistant to any negotiations surrounding fee or payment structure—and signalling that they would not willingly negotiate the player’s departure—the Reds decided to trigger the clause hours before the deadline in order to bring the young attacking star to Anfield.

That willingness to pay Szoboszlai’s entire fee up front speaks to just how determined the Reds were to bring in a player Jürgen Klopp sees as a cornerstone of his midfield rebuild and is a massive signal intent following a disappointing 2022-23 season.

With the funding in place to Leipzig and the Bundesliga’s satisfaction ahead of yesterday’s deadline, the player has now been cleared to travel to Merseyside to undergo a medical and complete his transfer to his new club.

Szoboszlai’s arrival follows the £35M signing of Argentina’s World Cup winning 24-year-old midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, with at least one significant defensive signing expected and more possible depending on outgoings and the appearance of targets of opportunity.