Rumour Mongering: Thuram Up Next for Liverpool After Mac Allister Signing

The ink is barely dry on Liverpool’s steal of a £35M deal to sign Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton and already much of the focus in the land of transfers has turned to what comes next in a summer that sees Jürgen Klopp’s Reds looking to rebuild an aging core.

On that front, over the past 24 hours much of the chatter has focused in on one player: Khéphren Thuram, Nice’s 22-year-old French U21 international. Some less reliable outlets have gone as far as to suggest personal terms between the player and Liverpool are already in place.

Meanwhile, the likes of Talk Sport are taking a slightly less bullish stance and suggesting only that a deal is in the works and Thuram is the priority, while journalists with ties to the club like The Echo’s Paul Gorst have him as simply one of the top targets.

The next most heavily linked player of late has been Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Koné, while Southampton’s Roméo Lavia—who will qualify as homegrown in a year—has also been linked. By comparison, Bayern’s Ryan Gravenberch has seen his stock cool while the consensus is Mason Mount will join Manchester United.

Liverpool are expected to make at least one more significant signing for midfield this summer as well as to bring in a high quality centre half, with further significant deals likely to depend on outgoings or the appearance of targets of opportunity.