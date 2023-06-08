 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Transfer Deal Done Liverpool Complete Alexis Mac Allister Signing

In Pictures: New Liverpool Signing Alexis Mac Allister

The Reds’ new midfield signing was officially unveiled by the club today.

By Noel Chomyn
Liverpool Unveil New Signing Alexis Mac Allister Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Alexis Mac Allister was officially unveiled as Liverpool’s big new signing today, with the club announcing the Brighton and Argentina midfield star’s £35M arrival as the World Cup winner becomes the first signing of Jürgen Klopp’s summer rebuild.

And for those only here for the important news, yes, he leaned.

He mostly sat, if we’re being entirely honest, and also did a little wandering and did some promo shots done up in the full kit. But for those invested in Liverpool’s football heritage, the club made sure they snuck a lean into the mix.

  • Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
  • Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
  • Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
  • Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Mac Allister chose the ten, continuing to wear the number he wore at Brighton—and a number with particular significance for Argentinians given it’s the number of Messi and Maradona, and will look to make it his own in Red in the coming seasons.

  • Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
  • Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
  • Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
  • Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Following the signing of Mac Allister, Liverpool are expected to sign at least one more midfielder, with Khéphren Thuram and Manu Koné the most heavily linked of late. A major centre half signing is also expected this summer.

  • Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
  • Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
  • Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
  • Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

