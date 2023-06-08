Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Not Interested in Kessié

After recent reports in Spain linked Liverpool FC with a £30million bid for FC Barcelona’s Franck Kessié, The Athletic’s James Pearce has dismissed the link, saying that the Reds are not interested in the 26-year-old Ivorian midfielder.

The rumour never seemed all that genuine, especially considering that they were constantly linked with the player the previous year and nothing happened. And that was when Kessié was in a contract deadlock with AC Milan, and could have been had for a free. If they didn’t want him on a free, it’s really difficult to imagine Liverpool wanting the player, a year older, and 30 million pounds costlier.

Liverpool will look to complete the signing of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton and turn their attention to a variety of reported targets, such as Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Manu Koné, Nice’s Khéphren Thuram, Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravernberch, Southampton’s Romeo Lavia and Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga.