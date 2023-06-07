Real Madrid Reportedly Agree €100M+ Jude Bellingham Transfer

For any Liverpool fans hoping for a late revival of the club’s interest in one-time top transfer target Jude Bellingham, it appears as though all hope is now gone following reliable reports claiming Dortmund and Madrid have agreed a fee and the player is now set for his medical.

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, a fee of more than €100M has now been agreed between the two clubs. Personal terms between Madrid and Bellingham have also been agreed, and the 19-year-old rising star midfielder will now head to the Spanish capital to undergo a medical and complete the move.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are expected to announce the signing of Alexis Mac Allister later today, with the Argentine World Cup winner set to arrive from Brighton on a five-year deal with his transfer set to cost the Reds as little as £35M due to a clause agreed in the deal signed in the autumn.

After Mac Allister, their attention is expected to shift to signing at least one more midfielder—with Khéphren Thuram and Manu Koné especially heavily linked of late—and one high calibre centre half as Jürgen Klopp & co. look to rebuild the Reds’ aging core.