Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Expect Leighton Clarkson Sale This Summer

Leighton Clarkson was one of the standout youngsters for Liverpool last summer during the pre-season and then headed north to Scotland where he spent the season on loan with Aberdeen, helping the Premiership side to third and Europa League qualification.

Previously, rumours had the player mulling over his future. Aberdeen were said to have the basis for an agreement in place with Liverpool to sign him permanently, and League One’s Reading were also interested in the player, but Clarkson hadn’t yet made up his mind.

The 21-year-old also has just a year left on his Liverpool contract—meaning that the club need to sell now or get him to agree an extension before likely loaning him out for another year. Now, it appears safe to say that the plan is for a sale rather than an extension.

That’s the story according to The Athletic’s James Pearce, at least, who says Liverpool expect Clarkson—who scored six goals and nine assists in 38 games in Scotland last season—to depart permanently this summer, news which should give Aberdeen a boost.