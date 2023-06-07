 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Expect Leighton Clarkson Sale This Summer

The 21-year-old was a standout during pre-season last year and then impressed on loan with Aberdeen.

By Noel Chomyn
/ new
Celtic v Aberdeen - Cinch Premiership Photo by Alan Harvey/SNS Group via Getty Images

Leighton Clarkson was one of the standout youngsters for Liverpool last summer during the pre-season and then headed north to Scotland where he spent the season on loan with Aberdeen, helping the Premiership side to third and Europa League qualification.

Previously, rumours had the player mulling over his future. Aberdeen were said to have the basis for an agreement in place with Liverpool to sign him permanently, and League One’s Reading were also interested in the player, but Clarkson hadn’t yet made up his mind.

The 21-year-old also has just a year left on his Liverpool contract—meaning that the club need to sell now or get him to agree an extension before likely loaning him out for another year. Now, it appears safe to say that the plan is for a sale rather than an extension.

That’s the story according to The Athletic’s James Pearce, at least, who says Liverpool expect Clarkson—who scored six goals and nine assists in 38 games in Scotland last season—to depart permanently this summer, news which should give Aberdeen a boost.

More From The Liverpool Offside

Liverpool News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Liverpool Offside Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Liverpool FC news from Liverpool Offside