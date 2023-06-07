Rumour Mongering: Chelsea Join Veiga Race

According to a report from the Guardian’s Jacob Steinberg, Chelsea has joined the race for Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga, joining Liverpool FC and fellow transfer addicts Barcelona on the reported list of suitors for the Spanish talent. The 21-year-old Veiga possesses a robustness and physicality to his game that is rather atypical of the typical Spanish midfielder, which could see him thrive in the English Premier League.

Reportedly, Veiga’s contract contains a €40m (£34.4m) buyout clause, which should be music to Liverpool’s ears.

Rather incredibly, Chelsea seems like they would have a greater need for midfielders than Liverpool at the moment, with N’golo Kante reportedly headed to Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ittihad. Mateo Kovacic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are also being linked with Manchester City and AC Milan respectively. They also lost out on signing Manuel Ugarte after Paris Saint-Germain doubled the player’s salary.

For Liverpool, I’m sure they’re interested in Veiga, but they may have bigger priorities in Manu Koné and Khépren Thuram at the moment. Plus, with Alexis Mac Allister already in the fold, it seems that Liverpool may only have space for one more midfielder, with two additions really pushing it in terms of minutes to go around.