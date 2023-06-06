Liverpool Transfer Targets Fuel Speculation by Standing Next to Each Other

Listen, we’re all holding our breath waiting for Alexis Mac Allister lean to happen — read the scout report again to pass the time and learn all about the very soon to be Reds midfielder — but that won’t stop us from scouring the web in search of our next transfer rumour hit, and, as always, social media delivers.

Kouadio Koné and Khéphren Thuram have been heavily linked with moves to Merseyside in the immediate future, and although there are doubts about whether Jürgen Klopp will take the drastic step of having too many available senior players rather than gamble on the health and fitness of those he really likes for once, the thought of the Reds solving their long-term midfield rebuild over the course of a week is simply too tasty to pass up.

Enter, then, an eight-second video of the two players in question awkwardly hanging out together as they try not to look annoyed by whoever is filming them, likely without having asked their consent.

Eagle-eyed viewers and assorted lunatics will of course recognise the license plates on the scooter as being registered to Paris, France. Whether this is because Jörg Schmadtke has already opened up a Paris office for the sole purpose of completing this double swoop or it is simply a logical location for a pair of French 22-year olds whose seasons ended a week ago — and who have featured in the international youth set-up alongside each other since they were 17 — to hang out is anyone’s guess, but we’re absolutely leaning towards the former.

Anyway, this is probably nothing. Unless it’s everything.