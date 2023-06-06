Alexis Mac Allister Reportedly Cleared for Liverpool Medical

Liverpool remain on track to announce Alexis Mac Allister as their first signing of the summer transfer window later in the week with news breaking today that Brighton have given permission for the player to undergo a medical ahead of his move.

Following the news, the player—who has been on holidays in Miami ahead of a mid-June return to action with Argentina—is expected to on Merseyside this week in order to finalise his move, at which point he will sign a contract with the Reds through 2028.

A clause in the deal Mac Allister signed with Brighton in the autumn is believed to have played a key role in the rapid resolution of the deal, setting out a fee that depending on various reports will be below £50M and could even end up less than £45M.

The current status of the transfer as relayed by multiple outles from Paul Gorst in The Echo to Mark Ogden at ESPN to Dominic King with The Mail remains consistent, suggesting that it is likely a confident Liverpool who are behind the latest round of briefings.