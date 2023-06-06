Liverpool Transfer Rumours: Milner On the Verge of Brighton Switch

While it might feel like it, Roberto Firmino is not the only player who will be leaving Liverpool this season. Also having played his last game for a Red is vice-captain James Milner, who has served Liverpool faithfully in a million different positions over the course of his eight seasons with the club.

Milner’s contract expires this summer, and he will be allowed to move on. The 37-year-old arrived to Liverpool on a free transfer from Manchester City in 2015, and that’s the way he’ll be leaving as well.

The question, however, is where he’ll end up. According to rumours, his new home may be with Brighton & Hove Albion come August. The Seagulls finished the season in sixth place, only one place ahead of Liverpool.

Milner is said to be part of a double swoop from Brighton to prepare for next season without Alexis Mac Allister. The other player who have caught their interest is Mahmoud Dahoud, who plays for Borussia Dortmund.

Milner is hardworking and adaptable. His age is the biggest factor working against him, but he has kept himself in shape and lives a notoriously clean life style. That will hopefully give him a few more good years on the pitch, if that’s what he’s looking for.