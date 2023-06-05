Rumour Mongering: Mac Allister Could Cost Liverpool Less Than £45M

Alexis Mac Allister is expected to become Liverpool’s first signing of the summer with personal terms reportedly agreed and a medical expected later this week, though there remains some uncertainty as to whether everything has been agreed with Brighton.

In part, that’s due to a somewhat mysterious not-quite-a-release-clause that it has been reported will help facilitate his move and avoid a protracted, summer-spanning negotiation over price. And when it comes to just how much he will cost as a result, it could be lower than anyone would have guessed.

As first reported by CBS’ Ben Jacobs before inevitably being repeated by the likes of Fabrizio Romano without attribution, Mac Allister could end up costing Liverpool just a hair under £45M when everything is said and done and the deal gets completed.

Liverpool fans might well be reminded of Arsenal’s attempts to sign Luis Suarez by offering £40M plus a pound in an effort to trigger a not-quite-a-release-clause the Uruguayan had in his contract with the Reds at the time. Hopefully, then, Mac Allister’s apparent £45M minus a pound (give or take) clause isn’t similarly unenforceable.

With a slew of reports coming out of both Argentina and from journalists with connections to Liverpool like Paul Joyce suggesting the deal is all but done, though, it certainly appears that barring a late shock we’ll be seeing Mac Allister’s unveiling within later this week.