Alexis Mac Allister Transfer Reportedly Set to Be Announced This Week

Time to do the lean.

By dxtehsecks
Brighton &amp; Hove Albion v Manchester City - Premier League Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Per Paul Joyce of The Times, Liverpool FC are hopeful of completing the transfer for Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister this week, with the player’s representatives already in England.

The Liverpool-connected journalist has confirmed that talks for the Argentinian World Cup winner are ongoing between the club and Brighton. Liverpool will activate a release clause in the player’s contract. The exact figure is still unknown, likely ranging from £45 million to £55 million.

The clause was likely inserted in October when Mac Allister extended his contract. He would have been available for free this summer otherwise, which explains why Brighton relented to one even though they do not usually do release clauses.

A tweet from TyC Sport’s César Luis Merlo adds that Mac Allister will be on a five-year contract though summer 2028, while Fabrizio Romano expects the medical to take place within 48 hours.

Joyce also noted that Liverpool pipped Manchester United to the signing, with the player preferring Liverpool and keen to work with Jürgen Klopp. He also mentions Nice’s Khéphren Thuram and Romeo Lavia of Southampton as potential signings the club will explore after completing this deal.

Up the early transfer window signing Reds.

