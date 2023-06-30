Liverpool Reportedly Trigger €70M Dominik Szoboszlai Release Clause

Liverpool are closing on their second signing of the summer tonight after informing RB Leipzig that they will trigger midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai’s €70M (£60.1M) release clause—which was set to expire today—and bring the Hungarian international to Merseyside.
Widespread reports from journalists with connections to both Liverpool and Leipzig point to a done deal that will see Szoboszlai follow World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister to Anfield as cornerstones in manager Jürgen Klopp’s midfield rebuild following a disappointing 2022-23 season.
Szoboszlai will be expected to take on the right-sided eight role in midfield as a highly creative attack-minded player—albeit not a major goal threat himself—who possesses a massive engine and has shown a willingness to press and harry the opposition effectively.
The unexpectedly rapidly developing deal has seen the talented young star go from a name few had considered a plausible Liverpool target this summer at the start of the week to a nearly officially done one at the end of it, and his signing is a major statement of intent for the Reds.
Update: Liverpool attempted to negotiate a payment of the release clause in two stages and when that was rejected by Leipzig informed the German club they would pay the entire €70M fee immediately.
Further information coming out: Liverpool contacted Leipzig to enquire about two tranche payment, rejected outright. Liverpool then contacted Leipzig at 1900CET saying the clause will be met in full, paperwork now being finalised to DFL for player sale.— Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) June 30, 2023
Loading comments...