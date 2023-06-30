Liverpool Reportedly Trigger €70M Dominik Szoboszlai Release Clause

Liverpool are closing on their second signing of the summer tonight after informing RB Leipzig that they will trigger midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai’s €70M (£60.1M) release clause—which was set to expire today—and bring the Hungarian international to Merseyside.

Widespread reports from journalists with connections to both Liverpool and Leipzig point to a done deal that will see Szoboszlai follow World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister to Anfield as cornerstones in manager Jürgen Klopp’s midfield rebuild following a disappointing 2022-23 season.

Szoboszlai will be expected to take on the right-sided eight role in midfield as a highly creative attack-minded player—albeit not a major goal threat himself—who possesses a massive engine and has shown a willingness to press and harry the opposition effectively.

The unexpectedly rapidly developing deal has seen the talented young star go from a name few had considered a plausible Liverpool target this summer at the start of the week to a nearly officially done one at the end of it, and his signing is a major statement of intent for the Reds.

Update: Liverpool attempted to negotiate a payment of the release clause in two stages and when that was rejected by Leipzig informed the German club they would pay the entire €70M fee immediately.