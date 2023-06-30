Official: Fabio Carvalho Completes RB Leipzig Loan Move

Liverpool’s 20-year-old Portuguese-English attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho has today completed his loan move to RB Leipzig for the 2023-24 season after all parties were able to agree to a deal that satisfied Liverpool’s demands by including no purchase option.

Carvalho joined the Reds having been one of the Championship’s standout performers as an 18-year-old and with expectations high for him to quickly establish himself as at least a rotation option in midfield, and the early signs at least seemed promising and positive.

However, of his 21 total appearances and 638 total minutes of playing time for Liverpool, he made 16 of those appearances totalling 518 minutes in the three months before the 2022 World Cup break and just 5 appearances totalling 120 minutes in the five months after.

After a handful of starts and regularly being one of the first players off the bench in the opening months of 2022-23, for much of the second phase of the season the question became whether Carvalho would even make it onto Liverpool’s bench in the first place.

Despite that, Liverpool’s belief in his long-term prospects remain high and there was a strong desire not to agree a permanent sale. Reports, though, have suggested Leipzig are hopeful a good year in Germany will lead to Carvalho pushing to make his stay permanent.