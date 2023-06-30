Liverpool Reportedly Confident in Completing Dominik Szoboszlai Deal

Boom! After an entire day of “Will they or won’t they?” talk about whether Liverpool was actually going to trigger Dominik Szoboszlai’s €70M/£60M release clause before it expires today, David Ornstein has reported that Liverpool FC will be pushing to finish up a deal with RB Leipzig to secure his services.

There were fears that Newcastle United would trigger the clause and pip the Reds to the signing, but several stories of the player preferring a move to Merseyside to work with Klopp were on the money. In hindsight, it shouldn’t be surprising given the Newcastle couldn’t convince James Maddison to join them over Spurs.

Liverpool’s intentions, and confidence, in closing a deal were first reported by The Athletic’s David Ornstein early on Friday before being confirmed by The Times’ Paul Joyce.

Liverpool are pushing ahead with a deal to sign Dominik Szoboszlai. Looked difficult but dynamic has shifted + #NUFC out - now appears #LFC confident it can get done, amid talks with #RBLeipzig over Fabio Carvalho (set to complete today) — David Ornstein

Liverpool will add a dynamic player if the deal is completed as expected. The 22-year-old Hungarian is one of the best chance creators in the Bundesliga, ranking as one of 14 players to have created 100+ chances over the past two seasons, with 2.5 chances created per 90 minutes since the start of the 2021/22 season.

He also adds a long-range threat, which Liverpool have lacked for a while now, with a great-looking shot. Most importantly, he looks to possess the engine needed to be a Klopp player, with his appetite to press and win the ball back a clearly attractive attribute to Liverpool.

And that’s another piece to the midfield puzzle added. Big Jörg is out here doing bits already. Now we wait to see what comes next.