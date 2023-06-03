Schalke 04 In Talks to Arrange Another Loan For Sepp van den Berg

Despite sustaining an injury that kept him off the pitch for six months, Schalke 04 are still interested in having Sepp van den Berg back on loan for another year. The 21-year-old center-back made 10 appearances for the German side.

Schalke 04 were relegated to the the 2nd Bundesliga after a disappointing campaign, but they were impressed with the defender and hope to bring him back for another loan spell.

The team’s sporting director Andre Hechelmann told a local paper that they were in talks with van den Berg’s representatives to try and make the move happen.

He said, “We are talking to him and his advisor. I see the [Instagram] post [saying goodbye at the end of the season] more as a thank you from Sepp.”

Obviously the Dutch player’s destiny isn’t solely in his hands, and we don’t know how Liverpool will feel about van den Berg playing on a second tier team. They might look for a placement that will give him the opportunity to play in a more competitive league with an eye towards both his growth, and also his potential price tag if they decide to move him on somewhere permanently.