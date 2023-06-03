Report: Liverpool Reach “Full Agreement” For Mac Allister

Following reports earlier in the week that the father of Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister was traveling to Merseyside to finalize the deal for his son’s transfer to Liverpool, Football Insider reported today that the transfer is all but done.

Quoting anonymous sources, FI claimed today that Liverpool have triggered Mac Allister’s release clause with an offer between £55-60 million, and they have also now completed negotiations on personal terms with the Argentine. If the report is true, Liverpool are prepared to triple his wages with an offer of £150k per week.

The reporting on this potential signing is still mostly coming from less-than-reliable sources, but it really does appear as if this is one of those “where there’s smoke, there’s fire” situations. Mac Allister’s post on Instagram today seems very much like a saying goodbye to Brighton without actually saying goodbye to Brighton post, and Seagulls manager Roberto de Zerbi has admitted he expects the midfielder to leave this summer.

Add in the fact that the current rumours are overwhelming pointing to Liverpool nearly having this wrapped up with no other potential landing spots getting much coverage, and it sure seems like Mac Allister to Liverpool is a question of when rather than if.