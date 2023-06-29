Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Pushing to Sign Khéphren Thuram for £35M

After last summer’s failures to properly address the midfield, some may be struggling for patience as Liverpool seek to make their second signing of the summer following the early arrival of Argentine World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton.

It’s not even July quite yet, though, and the summer transfer window isn’t even officially open, and at least one more significant midfield signing—as well as a significant defensive signing—is expected, with the club still hopeful players will arrive before pre-season.

On that front, the one constant in the land of Liverpool transfer rumours since Mac Allister arrived on Merseyside at the start of the month has been 22-year-old Nice and France U21 midfielder Khéphren Thuram, and today brings with it more rumblings.

Despite coming from Sky Italia’s Rudy Galetti, a claim that the two clubs are closing on a deal that would see the Reds pay £35-39M (€40-45M) for Thuram has been gaining traction as the latest in the transfer story that has occupied Liverpool fans in June.

Given that’s less than the £30M plus a £10M-valued Harry Winks Tottenham agreed with Leicester for James Maddison this week, if a deal actually went through for around that fee it would be difficult not to see it as a great value in the current market.

Other than Thuram, recent Liverpool transfer chatter has focused on Ryan Gravenberch, with Dominik Szoboszlai a late addition to the mix. Manu Koné, heavily linked earlier in the month, suffered a knee injury last night in action with the France U21s.