Rumour Mongering: Spurs Make Move for Micky van de Ven

There may be no gazump this time.

By dxtehsecks
Holland U21 v Georgia U21 -EURO U21 Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

After weeks of speculation linking Liverpool FC with Wolfsburg’s Micky van de Ven, it seems like Tottenham Hotspurs may actually pip the Reds to a target for once.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Spurs have moved in for the defender.

The 22-year-old defender, who is currently at the U21 Euros like almost all of Liverpool’s rumoured targets, was recruited by current Reds transfer guy Jörg Schmadtke to Wolfsburg. That’s the main reason behind the persistent links, but he is also as rapid a defender as we’ve seen in some time, which would make him suitable for our high-line.

However, I think it’s hard to blame Liverpool for sitting still in this case. There are clearly bigger priorities for them in the midfield at the moment, and any defensive reinforcements would be a more of a luxury move, and will have to wait for later in the window.

