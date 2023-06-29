Rumour Mongering: Spurs Make Move for Micky van de Ven

After weeks of speculation linking Liverpool FC with Wolfsburg’s Micky van de Ven, it seems like Tottenham Hotspurs may actually pip the Reds to a target for once.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Spurs have moved in for the defender.

EXCL: Tottenham have opened direct talks with Wolfsburg for Micky van de Ven. Dutch centre back is among top targets. ⚪️ #THFC



Verbal proposal set to be submitted as van de Ven is keen on the move.



Edmond Tapsoba remains among options on Spurs list — but he’s more expensive. pic.twitter.com/BOMs1qHFa6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 28, 2023

The 22-year-old defender, who is currently at the U21 Euros like almost all of Liverpool’s rumoured targets, was recruited by current Reds transfer guy Jörg Schmadtke to Wolfsburg. That’s the main reason behind the persistent links, but he is also as rapid a defender as we’ve seen in some time, which would make him suitable for our high-line.

However, I think it’s hard to blame Liverpool for sitting still in this case. There are clearly bigger priorities for them in the midfield at the moment, and any defensive reinforcements would be a more of a luxury move, and will have to wait for later in the window.