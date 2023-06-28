Fabio Carvalho Reportedly Set for RB Leipzig Medical

Following a disappointing first season with Liverpool, 20-year-old English-Portuguese attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho is set to complete his move to RB Leipzig for the 2023-24 season in the coming days with a medical expected on Thursday.

That’s the latest from club-connected David Lynch, who says clearance has been granted for Carvalho to travel to Germany for his medical ahead of a move that by all accounts will see Liverpool get their way with no purchase option being agreed.

Leipzig and Carvalho both sought a permanent deal, and the Bundesliga side remain hopeful that despite the nature of the loan agreement the player could still end up at the club permanently following the end of the upcoming football season.

Their determination to sign the player speaks to a belief in his talent that will hopefully translate into significant playing time, a potential issue that was one of the main concerns for Carvalho regarding joining a top side on a temporary deal.

As yet, there has been no suggestion that the Reds might seek to parlay Leipzig’s interest in Carvalho into an advantage as the rumour mill has them turning their attention to 22-year-old Leipzig and Hungary attacking midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai.

In theory, though, if Liverpool see Szoboszlai as a viable alternative to Khéphren Thuram and Ryan Gravenberch, one imagines there would be an opportunity to give Carvalho and Leipzig the permanent transfer they want to help get that deal done.