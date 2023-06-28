Official: Rhys Williams Joins Aberdeen On Loan

Following two disappointing loans that were cut short in 2021-22 and 2022-23, Liverpool 22-year-old centre half Rhys Williams will be hoping that the third time’s the charm as he heads north to Scotland to join Aberdeen for the 2023-24 season.

Williams along with Nat Phillips was key to Liverpool salvaging their 2020-21 season and making a strong late push to finish fourth, but the two years since haven’t gone to plan as the young Preston-born defender seeks to establish himself.

His first loan following his first team run with the Reds saw him head to Swansea, where he made seven appearances before being recalled in January. The following season he joined Blackpool and made 17 appearances before being recalled.

Both loans saw him playing at the Championship level. Prior to his time in the Liverpool fist team, he spent a season on loan with Kidderminster where he made 26 appearances for the Harriers, albeit in the National League North in the sixth tier.

Hopefully, the Scottish league—and a club that saw Liverpool loanee Leighton Clarkson excel last year before joining them permanently this summer—will be the right choice for Williams and he will be able to take the next step in his career.