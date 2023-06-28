Liverpool Reignite Interest In Rennes Winger

In 2018, Liverpool gave the then 16-year-old Jérémy Doku a tour of Anfield and pulled out the Red (get it?) carpet treatment, with the hope of convincing the young Belgian player to choose a move to Merseyside. According to his father, “[Jürgen Klopp] explained to us that Jérémy could replace Mané in a few years.”

That never happened. Doku chose first team experience with Anderlecht instead, and ultimately ended up at Rennes in 2020.

Now Doku’s future with the Ligue 1 club is up in the air, and French media is speculating that Liverpool could be back in the picture. He has two years left on his five year contract, which is always the point in which the clock starts ticking.

While Mané was eventually replaced with other players, the team is influx and could be looking for more options up front.

Doku scored six goals and bagged two assists in 29 appearances for Rennes last season — not a bad output for a 21-year-old who still hasn’t hit the prime of his career. However, adding another attacker into the team would feel like a less effective use of money and resources when the midfield and defense are in much more need of immediate attention.