Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Linked with Mainz’s Nelson Weiper

Let’s take a break from midfielder rumours for a change. According to Bild, Liverpool FC are interested in Mainz’s young German centre-forward Nelson Weiper this summer. The admiration from the Reds reportedly goes back to over two years now.

The 18-year-old striker is a Mainz youth product who made his senior debut for them during the 2022/23 season. He made nine Bundesliga appearances off the bench, scoring two goals in 91 minutes. His returns in Mainz's various youth and reserve teams are outstanding: 41 goals and 5 assists in 39 games. His playing style seems to rely heavily on his physical strength and aerial prowess, helping him score goals and link-up play well.

Given how stacked Liverpool is in the attacking department, you’d have to assume this is one for the future. The plan is to stash him in the youth teams, loan him out, see if he can find a pathway to the first team, or develop and sell him on. We’ll see what, if anything, happens with Weiper this summer.,