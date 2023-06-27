Ryan Gravenberch Insists “My Goal Is to Succeed at Bayern”

According to reliable reports, Ryan Gravenberch is one of Liverpool’s top midfielder targets as Jürgen Klopp looks to continue to rebuild his midfield following the signing of World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton at the start of the summer.

However, despite previous suggestions that Gravenberch was eager for a move following a disappointing 2022-23 season where he played just 938 minutes in all competitions—and just 560 in the Bundesliga—the player has now said that isn’t the case.

“I assume that I will still be here next season,” Gravenberch told Algemeen Dagblad. “That’s how I really feel. I’m at a top three club in the world, I think that’s beautiful and special, and I’m not giving up just like that. My goal is still to succeed at Bayern.”

Gravenberch’s limited role at Bayern saw him record fewer minutes than Curtis Jones (1,175) and Harvey Elliott (2,267) did for the Reds last season, and the arrival of Konrad Laimer from RB Leipzig is unlikely to make his path to playing time any clearer.

Still, the 21-year-old had other options when he made the choice to join the German giants last summer from Ajax, and it’s hard to imagine that he wouldn’t have had some expectation of a tough fight to establish himself at one of Europe’s top clubs.