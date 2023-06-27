Transfer Rumour Mill: Reds Target Southampton Midfielder

Southampton ended the season relegated down to the Championship. As always happens in these circumstances, the squad is in upheaval as they decide who is staying and who pushes to leave and remain playing in the top tier.

Romeo Lavia is the 19-year-old midfielder who joined Southampton from Manchester City. He was one of the bright spots of their season, and it makes sense that he’d want to continue proving himself in the Premier League.

The Reds have been linked to every even remotely available player, and it’s said that Southampton are willing to give him up for £45 million. The rumour is that Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in him, but Liverpool have now been thrown into the mix.

This link seems tenuous as best, but it’s clear that Liverpool are on the hunt for a few more midfielders after their deal with Alexis Mac Allister. At 19-years-old, Lavia has a long career ahead of him. If the price is right, then he could be someone for manager Jürgen Klopp to mold into the player he wants in the middle of the pitch.