Aberdeen Lead Race For Liverpool’s Rhys Williams

Three seasons ago, Liverpool went through one of the most insane injury crises to a single position in modern history. Every single senior team center back missed large chunks of the season, and many of the midfielders who slotted into help out also went out injured. By the end, two unheralded Academy players, Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips, became linchpins during Liverpool’s run to somehow finish third in the Premier League.

Williams, who had only experienced senior team football with non-league Kidderminster prior to his promotion via attrition, has struggled to break back through at the top levels of the game. In the two seasons after playing for Liverpool’s first team, the lanky defender has had loan deals at Swansea cut short by the host club and he was recalled after a good first half from Blackpool as additional defensive cover in anticipation of a deal for Nat Phillips that never materialized.

With the Reds already having plenty of bodies in central defense ahead of Williams, and at least one more likely incoming, the 22-year old is said to be heading back out on loan again next season in search of consistent playing time. It appears that Scottish side Aberdeen are the likely candidates for land Rhys.

Liverpool and Aberdeen are certainly not strangers in recent dealings. Liverpool signed promising right back Calvin Ramsay to a permanent deal last summer while sending midfielder Leighton Clarkson on loan in return. Clarkson had a terrific season with the Dons, scoring 5 goals and assisting 8 to help Aberdeen to a third place finish in the Scottish Premier League. The two sides agreed to a permanent transfer for Clarkson at the beginning of this summer, meaning there would be at least one familiar face for Rhys Williams at the Scottish club.