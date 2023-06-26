Rumour Mongering: Thuram and Gravenberch Top Liverpool’s Wish List

With Liverpool determined to bring in at least one more and possibly even two more midfielders following the signing of Alexis Mac Allister, there’s been a great deal of noise to try to sift through in the land of transfer rumours.

Given that the Reds’ midfield needs are well known, there is also an advantage to the club this summer—at least in theory—in being far more public about their options in order to signal to selling clubs that they do have alternatives.

According to club-connected journalist Neil Jones in conversation with Empire of the Kop, though, there’s a clear order of preference. And it’s Khéphren Thuram and Ryan Gravenberch who are at the top of Jürgen Klopp’s wish list.

That would mean the likes of Manu Kone, Gabri Veiga, or potentially Roméo Lavia are seen as alternatives. It also isn’t clear if Thuram and Granvenberch being favourites mean the Reds are pushing to sign both given their positional overlap.

The duo both seem suited to a role as an eight in Liverpool’s midfield, and could potentially slot in on the right as long-term replacements for Jordan Henderson while Mac Allister takes charge as the left-sided of Klopp’s midfield trio.

Neither, though, is the kind of defensive specialist likely to challenge Fabinho in the six or to serve as a partner for Trent Alexander-Arnold—regardless if he’s playing as a midfielder or continues moving into midfield areas as a fullback.

Assuming a deal for at least one of Thuram or Gravenberch gets across the line, then, it will be interesting to see if Liverpool continue to work on signing the other, target a different profile, or if it signals the end of midfield recruitment.