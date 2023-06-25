Spurs To Challenge Liverpool For Micky Van De Ven Signing

While much of the focus this summer for Liverpool is rightly focused on the midfield rebuild, one of the other known areas the club is in defense. David Lynch, correspondent for Football Insider, has previously stated that the Reds are “100%” looking to sign a central defender.

The player most linked to this point in the summer has been Wolfsburg’s Micky van de Ven. The versatile 22 year old Dutch defender would give Liverpool cover in multiple spots in defense, and is comfortable in both a back 4 or a back 3. He is said to be available for £26m.

While Liverpool the most consistently linked team so far this summer, Lynch has now reported that the Reds are battling with Spurs for the player’s signature. Tottenham are also undergoing some extensive rebuilding under new manager Ange Postecoglou after a disappointing 8th place finish last season.

While Spurs are interested in ven de Venden, Liverpool likely have a leg up. The defender is said to be excited about working with Klopp, and has played alongside Virgil van Dijk in the Dutch National Team set up.