Liverpool Reportedly Close to Completing Khéphren Thuram Transfer

Liverpool today appear close to making their second major signing of the summer with Nice 22-year-old midfielder Khéphren Thuram looking increasingly likely to join Alexis Mac Allister as manager Jürgen Klopp seeks to rebuild his team’s core this offseason.

That, or at least that Liverpool have been working towards that, has been the story pretty much since the day Mac Allister signed, and according to club-connected journalist David Lynch at least a positive conclusion is now drawing close on the horizon.

Thuram is currently on duty for France at the U21 Euros who play the second game of the tournament today against Norway before playing the final group game against Switzerland on Wednesday. The finals of the tournament are set for Saturday, July 8th.

There had previously been speculation a deal might not happen until following the tournament, and it remains to be seen if something has changed that would push that timeline up or if today’s close means we’re about two weeks away from a deal.

Thuram is a box-to-box player with a massive engine—though compared to Mac Allister, he trends towards a slightly deeper role with solid if not outstanding defensive attributes, slightly less goal involvement, and a tendency to advance the ball by carrying it.

Last season for Nice, he made 48 appearances totalling 3,723 minutes across all competitions while scoring twice and adding a pair of assists. If Liverpool get his signing across the line, the next priority for the club will likely be to sign a centre half.