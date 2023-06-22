Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Bid €55M for Aurélien Tchouaméni

In the summer of 2022, Liverpool made Aurélien Tchouaméni their top midfield target only to see the French international end up at Real Madrid in an €80M deal that could rise to as much as €100M with add-ons.

This summer, Liverpool made Jude Bellingham their top midfield target only to see the England international end up at Madrid. However, given Madrid’s well stocked—some might even say overstocked—midfield, more than a few have suggested the Reds should target one of Los Blancos’ surplus stock.

El Nacional this week have taken that to heart and claimed that not only have Liverpool targeted a Madrid midfield, but they’ve targeted Tchouaméni. And not only have they targeted, they’ve made a bid.

An initial offer of €55M before potential add-ons is said to have been tabled. However, Madrid are said to be holding out for €80M guaranteed—which is to say, they want to recoup the entirety of the fee they spent on the player a year ago.

Before anyone in Liverpool land gets too excited imagining a willing player and ongoing negotiations, though, it’s worth noting that El Nacional are a Catalan outlet and would be near the bottom of any list of outlets one might deign to seek out for insight into potential comings and goings at Real Madrid.

Tchouaméni made 50 total appearances for Madrid last season while playing 2,840 total minutes—averaging around 57 minutes per appearance, speaking to the fact that for as much as he did play, he wasn’t always a nailed-on starter.

Based on more reliable reports, Liverpool’s current top midfield target following the signing of Alexis Mac Allister is Nice’s Khéphren Thuram, with Bayern’s Ryan Gravenberch currently the most likely fallback option.