Rumour Mongering: Gravenberch Price Set at €25M

A price has reportedly been set for Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch, and it is reportedly €25M, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.

At first glance, that’s a suspiciously low figure, and I’m not sure I believe it coming from a Spanish source instead of one from Munich or the Netherlands.

Liverpool FC’s interest in the player is rather well-documented, with plenty of links between both players before Gravenberch made the move to Munich in the summer of 2022. It’s easy to see why, Gravenberch is one of those players who’s pretty good if not spectacular at a little bit of everything, and his size, versatility, technical skills, and vision would definitely be an asset as the Reds try to build out the next great Liverpool midfield.

Regardless, it’s pretty difficult to see a transfer for the player materialising until the he and Bayern Munich have sorted out the club’s stance on whether they want to keep him around for next year. Gravenberch has been out in the press voicing his displeasure with the amount of minutes he played last season, which is probably not something you do when you’re keen to stay. There has been talk of a clear-the-air conversation between him and manager Thomas Tuchel to discuss his role going forward, but that doesn’t seem to have taken place yet.

If Gravenberch does hit the market, Liverpool won’t be the lone suitor, with his old manager Erik ten Hag and Manchester United sure to join the race and Arsenal who have been buying everyone also reportedly interested.