Rumour Mongering: Thuram Reportedly Fee Set, Bid to Submitted After U21 Euros

According to a report from local newspaper Nice-Matin (C/O of Get Football News France), Liverpool FC are expected to submit a formal bid for Nice’s 22-year-old midfielder Khéphren Thuram once the Under-21 European Championship tournament is over.

Journalist William Humberset reports that “Thuram is the closest to packing his bags” and that Nice will be looking for a fee in the region of €40m (about £35m).

There’s also a mention of Liverpool ‘tracking’ Nice and former Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo, but the club has now abandoned that angle in favour of his teammate, Thuram.

If true, Liverpool will be adding a dynamic player who seems to be able to drive the ball up the pitch at will, although the final pass or shot is still a work in progress. Klopp and his staff will have work to do work to get more production out of this diamond in the rough.

And if the fee being reported is true, then it’s another shrewd bit of work from the Liverpool FC recruitment team, as the initial reports linking the Reds with Thuram were bandying about £55m as the number that would get the deal done. If they keep shaving off £20 million or so from every transfer they’re getting done, they may just be able to cobble one or two additional player transfers from those savings. Koné? Veiga? Sign them all IMO. Peak coupon shopper behaviour.