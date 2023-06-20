Transfer Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Target Coy On Next Moves

Italian star forward Federico Chiesa is said to be a target for Jürgen Klopp following reports that Juventus are open to selling him. The Italian side infamously took a 15 point deduction last season, plopping the powerhouse club into mid-table in Serie A.

Chiesa is supposedly open to a move to the Premier League, should an opportunity present itself. However, he professionally danced around the question of a transfer in a post-match interview. The Italian National Team star helped his country to a third place finish in the definitely-not-fake UEFA Nations League.

“Now I’m only thinking about the holidays, then from next season I’ll start preparing already from the summer training camp. Reopening with me? We’ll see, I’m at Juventus and I’m thinking about Juventus,” he said.

Liverpool need to focus on the areas of midfield and defense this summer in order to fill the holes in their squad. Even with Roberto Firmino leaving, up front is where the Reds are the strongest. That doesn’t mean that if Liverpool sees a good deal for an attacker that they won’t snap it up.

The 25-year-old returned at the end of last after a long term knee injury kept him out. He’s said to be frustrated by the limited playing time he received in the months that followed. He made 21 appearances in the league, starting in only six.

If he’s looking for more consistent playing time, it’s hard to see how Liverpool would be his best option, unless Klopp has a vision for his place in the team.