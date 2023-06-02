Playing for Liverpool Would Be “A Dream” for Micky van de Ven

The consensus is that Liverpool need to bring in at least two first team midfielders and one centre half this summer as the club embark on something of a rebuild of their core, and perhaps understandably given the issues of the past season it is in midfield where most of the speculation has taken place.

Over the past 48 hours, though, a new name has emerged on the defensive front with 22-year-old Wolfsburg centre half Micky van de Ven, a player said to be of particular interest to new transfer guru Jörg Schmadtke and with a rumoured asking price of £25-30M.

Some of the reasons the Dutch rising star might be sensibly linked include his age, height, and pace, all of which at least in theory fit the template for a Liverpool centre half. Another reason might be that the player himself is a fan of the club.

“I once went to the Liverpool stadium with my dad,” he told Wolfsburger Allgemeine as relayed by The Liverpool Echo. “That was over Christmas on Boxing Day. Liverpool vs. Arsenal. That was madness. Then when ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ comes, that’s a goosebump moment. That was very cool. It’s a dream to play there.”

Pictures have also begun to circulate of Van de Ven in attendance at that game, likely Liverpool’s 5-1 victory over Arsenal on December 29, 2019, a game that saw Liverpool run out dominant victors off a Roberto Firmino hat trick while Sadio Mané and Mo Salah also scored.

All in all, then, probably not a bad match to experience the Anfield atmosphere in, and while being a fan doesn’t often end in becoming a player, if Liverpool are genuinely interested in Van de Ven it would certainly seem a move to Merseyside would appeal.