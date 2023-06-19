Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Pushing to Sign Ryan Gravenberch

Over the past month, Ryan Gravenberch went from consistently linked with Liverpool to rarely mentioned as the Reds first completed a deal to sign Alexis Mac Allister and then, at least according to the transfer chatter, were looking at Khéphren Thuram and Manu Koné.

Now, though, he’s back. At least according to The Mirror, whose generally reliable Colin Millar positions Gravenberch back at the front of the queue for the 21-year-old Dutchman who joined Bayern last summer in a €23M deal but saw his chances limited in 2022-23.

Just five of Gravenberch’s 33 appearances came as a starter last season, and in total he played just over 900 minutes—by comparison, young Liverpool midfielders Curtis Jones, Stefan Bajcetic, and Harvey Elliott played 1,200, 1,400, and 2,300 minutes respectively.

Now, Bayern have brought in 26-year-old Konrad Laimer, and so despite Bayern publicly posturing as though Gravenberch is part of their future, the player himself is said to have doubts and want a move and so it appears today that Liverpool links are back on the menu.