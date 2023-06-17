Transfer Run Mongering: Liverpool Vie For Van De Ven

Round and round we go, the next defender who appears to be of interest to Liverpool in this transfer window is Micky van de Ven. Great name, so personally, I’m for it. Thank you for reading my analysis.

The Dutch center-back has represented his country at the U21s level. He currently plays for Wolfsburg, though he appears to be a hot commodity in this summer’s market. Bayern Munich are also said to be interested in bringing the player over.

Liverpool have the edge over other clubs in one key respect: Jorg Schmadtke, the Reds’ new sporting director, came from the German club. He is the person who brought van de Ven to Wolfsburg from Eredivisie side FC Volendam in 2021. His relationship with his former club and the player in question means that apparently they are willing to sell van de Ven for the right price.

Liverpool are on the hunt for a left-sided center-back to pair with Virgil van Dijk, and his fellow countryman might be a good choice, if Klopp believes he has room to grow and will suit his style of play.

Van de ven himself addressed the interest saying, “It’s true that the director went there and I know that Liverpool followed me before. But at the moment I don’t know anything,” he said, reiterating that he doesn’t want to tackle any transfer talk until after the U21 European Championship this summer.