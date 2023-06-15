Official: Liverpool’s Leighton Clarkson Completes Aberdeen Transfer

Following a successful 2022-23 season with Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership on loan that saw him help The Dons finish third and secure a Europa League playoff place, 21-year-old Leighton Clarkson has today completed a permanent transfer to the club.

The Blackburn-born midfielder worked his way through the ranks in Liverpool’s academy and made his senior debut in the League Cup in 2019, going on to make three total first team appearances and spending a short spell on loan with Blackburn in 2021-22 before heading to Aberdeen last season.

With just a year left on his Liverpool contract and having established himself as a key player for them last season with 38 total appearances, Aberdeen made his permanent signing a priority and quickly hashed out a broad agreement for his permanent transfer.

Clarkson also had interest from League One side Reading, and there was also the possibility he might have extended his Liverpool deal and then headed out on loan again for the 2023-24 season in the hopes of raising his stock further, but in the end chose to make Scotland his home for at least the immediate future.

“There is no doubt Leighton had a positive impact during his time with us last season and its hugely encouraging that he has now chosen this club as his home,” said Aberdeen manager Barry Robson of the player who scored scored six goals and nine assists in 2022-23.

“He is a brilliant prospect and exactly the type of player we want here at the club. He’s young, hungry, and technically very good. He was much admired for the creativity he brought on the pitch and showed a real affinity with the supporters last season.”