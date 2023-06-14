 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Van Dijk Says Liverpool’s Mac Allister Signing “Something We Need”

The star centre half is hoping the arrival of Alexis Mac Allister on Merseyside will get the Reds back competing for titles.

By Noel Chomyn
Netherlands v Argentina: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Khalil Bashar/Jam Media/Getty Images

Despite the lack of a summer World Cup or Euros, there’s still plenty of football and little time off for the game’s biggest stars over the next month or two with players called back into action this week for the Nations League.

It’s also a chance for reporters to ask about club transfers, new teammates, and potential moves—which meant Virgil van Dijk got to field questions about new Liverpool teammate Alexis Mac Allister as he prepared for action with Netherlands.

“I think he’s a very good player,” Van Dijk said as the Dutch star prepared for his country’s Nations League match against Croatia. “Obviously I’ve played against him many times [with Liverpool] and with Holland against Argentina.

“I think he definitely will be a big addition and that’s something that we need in order to get back where we all want to be. It’s a good start to the transfer window, and hopefully now we can get a couple more quality additions.”

Netherlands and Van Dijk take on Croatia this week as the Oranje look to earn themselves a spot in the Nations League final, with the winner then set to go up against the winner of Spain vs. Italy in the final on Sunday, June 11th.

