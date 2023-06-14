Official: James Milner Joins Brighton on Free Transfer

Following eight successful seasons with Liverpool Football Club, veteran midfielder James Milner has today officially signed with Brighton & Hove Albion on a one-year deal with an option to extend his stay for a further season.

Milner joined the Reds in summer of 2015 as a free transfer from Manchester City and went on to make 332 appearances in Red, winning the Community Shield, Super Cup, League Cup, FA Cup, Club World Cup, Premier League, and Champions League along the way.

That success and his importance to manager Jürgen Klopp will see the Yorkshireman remembered as the club’s most impactful free signing of all time—and there were reports Klopp hoped he would stay for a ninth season.

In the end, though, that wasn’t meant to be, and while Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister moves to Liverpool in a £35M deal, Milner heads in the other direction—albeit on a free and in an unrelated deal—and will enjoy Europa League football with the Seagulls next season.

“I’m very glad to welcome James to Brighton,” said his new head coach, Roberto De Zerbi, following the announcement of Milner’s deal. “He’s an excellent addition for us and I’m sure he will help to bring us to an even higher level.”