Official: Jude Bellingham Signs for Real Madrid in £88M Transfer Deal

Jude Bellingham has today officially signed for Real Madrid, adding to Los Blancos’ already stacked young midfield as the England international joins Eduardo Camavinga, Aurélien Tchouaméni, and Federico Valverde at the Spanish giants.

Bellingham’s move to the Spanish capital is being widely reported to have cost Madrid £88M up front, with a further £29M in add-ons possible that could take the deal to around £117M (€137M) when everything is said and done.

It’s a fee that, while high, is lower than the €150M+ most believed Dortmund were seeking, especially when Liverpool leaked to friendly journalists that they were backing out of the race late in the season due to Bellingham’s cost being unexpectedly high.

Given Bellingham’s age and talent along with the current transfer market, few would have ever expected the 19-year-old England international to move for less this summer—which will only bolster speculation it wasn’t cost that led to the Reds backing off.

Still, whether it was fee or the player preferring Madrid, at this point Liverpool and the club’s fans have, for the most part at least, moved on with Alexis Mac Allister arriving as the first signing of the summer and further transfers expected.

Some will also find consolation in the fact that at least Bellingham hasn’t joined a domestic rival. Still, it’s hard not to envy the squad building on display by Madrid, who can now claim the best young midfield in all of football by a considerable margin.