Konaté Speaks About Khépren Thuram

In an interview with RMC Sport, Liverpool FC defender Ibrahima Konaté spoke about the prospect of fellow Frenchman Khépren Thuram joining the Reds this summer: (H/T to the Liverpool ECHO for translating these quotes)

“Khéphren is like my little brother, he’s someone I saw growing up. I was with his big brother in the training centre, but I saw him grow. I saw him perform and progress at a level... It was incredible. Even when he came to the France team for his first selection. I saw him at the training and I was really surprised by his size and his technical ease.”

“When I was in Leipzig and I signed for Liverpool, many people said that it was too early, that it was not the right choice. In the end, I proved all these people wrong so you shouldn’t listen to people. If Khephren has the opportunity to come to a club like Liverpool, I think he will be surprised the enthusiasm that will come behind him.”

“It’s up to him to work. He’s still very young but he has an incredible margin for improvement so I’m confident.”