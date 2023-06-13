 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Micky Van de Ven Talks Liverpool Transfer Rumours

When asked about rumours of Liverpool interest, the Wolfsburg defender said he’s happy at his current club but a move “would be nice.”

By Noel Chomyn
/ new
Holland U21 v Norway U21 -International Friendly Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

In addition to signing at least one and possibly two more midfielders this summer following the arrival of Alexis Mac Allister, Liverpool are also expected to move for a centre half.

Amongst the names linked most often in recent weeks, Wolfsburg’s Micky van de Ven seems an especially good match on paper, with the tall and pacy 22-year-old left-footer currently preparing for the U21 Euros with Netherlands.

Given the links, it perhaps isn’t surprising he was asked about his future by ESPN Netherlands this week, keeping his answer non-committal in a way that will only fuel further speculation.

“I am very good at Wolfsburg, so I don’t mind staying for another year,” he said. “But if I get a chance to leave, I would like to. Of course I read everything, and I have good contact with my agent, so I know what’s going on.

“I’ll see where it will lead. Hopefully—(a transfer) would be nice. To the Premier League? Maybe, yes, who knows.”

Liverpool were expected to move for a left-footed centre half fitting Van de Ven’s profile this summer, but with the departure of Calvin Ramsay there seems a chance they will now also sign a defender capable of covering the right flank.

More From The Liverpool Offside

Liverpool News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Liverpool Offside Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Liverpool FC news from Liverpool Offside