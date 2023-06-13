Micky Van de Ven Talks Liverpool Transfer Rumours

In addition to signing at least one and possibly two more midfielders this summer following the arrival of Alexis Mac Allister, Liverpool are also expected to move for a centre half.

Amongst the names linked most often in recent weeks, Wolfsburg’s Micky van de Ven seems an especially good match on paper, with the tall and pacy 22-year-old left-footer currently preparing for the U21 Euros with Netherlands.

Given the links, it perhaps isn’t surprising he was asked about his future by ESPN Netherlands this week, keeping his answer non-committal in a way that will only fuel further speculation.

“I am very good at Wolfsburg, so I don’t mind staying for another year,” he said. “But if I get a chance to leave, I would like to. Of course I read everything, and I have good contact with my agent, so I know what’s going on.

“I’ll see where it will lead. Hopefully—(a transfer) would be nice. To the Premier League? Maybe, yes, who knows.”

Liverpool were expected to move for a left-footed centre half fitting Van de Ven’s profile this summer, but with the departure of Calvin Ramsay there seems a chance they will now also sign a defender capable of covering the right flank.