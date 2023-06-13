Official: Liverpool’s Calvin Ramsay Agrees to Preston North End Loan

When Liverpool signed Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen last summer, the teenage right back and Scotland’s young player of the preceding season was expected to immediately slot in as Trent Alexander-Arnold’s backup.

A stress fracture discovered in his back early in pre-season and then a knee injury that required him to undergo surgery as he worked to return to action, though, added up to a season in which he was only able to make two senior appearances.

Now, instead of heading into the 2023-24 season looking to slot into the role he was bought for, the club and player have decided that the best thing for his career after a year without playing is more regular football.

As a result, he is joining Preston North End in the Championship on loan for the coming season, with the club’s official website announcing today that the deal had been agreed and that Ramsay will join up with Preston for pre-season.

His departure—as well as the departure of versatile veteran James Milner—means the Reds will need to seek out a new signing cable of providing depth on the right, with Bayern’s Benjamin Pavard the current favourite.